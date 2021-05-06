Russia ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and PA

Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-PA peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Speaking after a meeting with PA “foreign minister” Riad al-Maliki, Lavrov said, “We emphasized our readiness to facilitate direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to resolve all fundamental final-status issues.”

Lavrov added that Russia considers it crucial to hold a ministerial-level meeting of the Quartet, which consists of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in the past expressed a desire to host an Israeli-Palestinian Arab summit to revive the stalled peace talks between the sides, but nothing has materialized yet in this regard.

The four members of the Middle East Quartet recently called for the resumption of "meaningful negotiations" to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

The Quartet had been on the sidelines in recent years, allowing the US to spearhead efforts to broker an Israel-PA deal.

Past efforts under the Obama Administration to broker a peace agreement failed in 2014 when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

The Biden administration has called on both sides to refrain from unilateral steps that could harm peace efforts. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently told Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi the US believes in a two-state solution to solve the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict.

The PA had rejected attempts by the Trump administration to broker peace talks with Israel, arguing that Trump was biased in favor of Israel and therefore not an “honest broker”.

However, the PA welcomed the election of Joe Biden as US President, and has indicated it would be willing to resume talks.