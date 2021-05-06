Amir Peretz won't run for the Presidency

Former Labor leader Amir Peretz announced on Wednesday that he would not run for the position of President of the State of Israel.

“As someone whose name has come up more than once in the context of the upcoming race for the Presidency, I would like to announce that after seriously considering things I have decided not to run for the post. When I conclude my current term, I would like to turn to new avenues and devote more time to my immediate family, which was very difficult for me to do during my 37 years in the public service,” said Peretz, who currently serves as Minister of the Economy.

“I want to thank the citizens I meet every day who moved me greatly when they saw me as a worthy candidate for them. I would also like to thank from the bottom of my heart the many Knesset members and members of the public from across the political spectrum who expressed support and offered their help,” continued Peretz.

“Israeli democracy enabled me, a child born in Morocco and raised in a transit camp, to reach the most important places and achieve achievements for all the citizens of Israel. I had the honor of contributing to Israel's security, to Israeli society and to the working man. For me, this is a great privilege, a testament to the fact that despite all the difficulties, the State of Israel is a land of many possibilities for every person.”

“I intend to continue to give of myself to the Israeli public wherever I am. The thing that has always motivated me is the love of every person, regardless of religion, gender, sexual orientation, sector, denomination or political position. If you look beyond politics you realize that we have great citizens and good people who live with each other and during trying times, always stand up for each other in rare solidarity.”

“I wish good luck to all the candidates for the important and challenging role during this time period. They have much work ahead of them in bringing hearts together and in achieving the national reconciliation that is so much needed at this time,” concluded Peretz.

The statement marks a change of course for Peretz, who stated in December that he intends to run in the presidential election this summer.

Peretz announced before the last election that he does not intend to run for the 24th Knesset, after the Labor Party continued to flounder in polls.