The “Food Truck” in Gush Etzion

The Gush Etzion Regional Council in partnership with the Gush Etzion Tourism Department is continuing to upgrade tourism in the area. The “Food Truck” is now open for business to provide refreshments to the many tourists who arrive in Gush Etzion. It is parked near the historical Gush Etzion “Lone Oak Tree,” adjacent to Alon Shvut.

Moshe Kolker, (30) a resident of Gush Etzion, set up the first of its kind food truck and is offering a wide selection of pastries, salads, sandwiches, ice cream, cold drinks, coffee, and more.

Kolker is one of the founders of the “Friends of Jucha” organization, which works with at-risk youth, and was established in memory of the late Major Yochai Kalangel of blessed memory, a resident of Elazar who was killed in a cross border attack near Lebanon in 2015.

Gush Etzion Head Shlomo Ne’eman congratulated Kolker and said, “We are happy that the popular “Food Truck” is now in Gush Etzion, and is being run by one of our own residents - Moshe Kolker, who introduced this unique and amazing concept. There is no better place than setting up the truck near the Lone-Oak, which is the symbol of our region. We invite the masses of visitors to Gush Etzion to hike, enjoy our historical sites, and stop for refreshments provided by Kolker under the shade of our tree.”