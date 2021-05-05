Fauci: Israel the prototype of how to get COVID right

Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Israel's handling of the coronavirus crisis in an interview with Channel 13 News Wednesday.

"I often use Israel as the prototype example of what actually goes right in this," Dr. Fauci said. "I don't think Israel did everything perfectly - no one does things perfectly - but you had a couple of things in your favor."

"One, you're a small country with a small population that is used to pulling together. I think the history of Israel, because of the political circumstances that surround you in the region, you know what it means to stick together as a single unit. Otherwise you would not have survived as well as you survived," he added.