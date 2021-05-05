Canada approves Pfizer vaccine for adolescents

The Canadian government has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 and up, making Canada the first government in the world to approve the vaccine for children under the age of 16.

“After completing a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group,” Health Canada chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said.

“Sharma added: "While younger people are less likely to experience serious cases of COVID-19, having access to a safe and effective vaccine will help control the disease's spread to their family and friends, some of whom may be at higher risk of complications. It will also support the return to a more normal life for our children who have had such a hard time over the past year.”

Health Canada authorized the use of the vaccine for children following the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Phase 3 clinical trial, which included 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced Wednesday that the company hoped to receive FDA approval to use the vaccine in children between the ages of two and 11 in the US by September.

The FDA has not approved the Pfizer shot, but has so far given it Emergency Use Authorization for those aged 16 and over.