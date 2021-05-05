Jared Kushner establishes Abraham Accords Institute for Peace

Jared Kushner has announced that he will found an organization called the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace which will continue to work on solidifying the normalization agreements he helped negotiate between Israel and Arab countries, reported Axios.

The non-profit organization will be non-partisan and will be funded through private donations.

It will have a five-year mandate to increase trade and tourism between the five Abraham Accord nations, Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, with a focus on bringing people from Israel and the Arab countries together.

The group will also "provide analysis of the benefits of normalization and the potential benefits additional Arab countries can receive if they join the Abraham Accords."

Other founders of the institute include former White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, who also worked on the Accords, Israeli-American businessman and Democratic donor Haim Saban, Yousef Al Otaiba,the Emirati ambassador to Washington DC, Abdulla R. Al-Khalifa, the Bahraini ambassador to Washington DC, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

“The energy and enthusiasm for the Accords across the region is truly remarkable," said the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace in a statement.

“In less than a year, this warm peace is melting decades of misunderstanding and hostility across the region. This is a peace among peoples as much as it is among nations. This will be the institute’s focus – to nurture and deepen these human connections.”