Arutz Sheva journalist Walter Bingham holds Guinness World Record as oldest journalist

Arutz Sheva journalist Walter Bingham has been named the world's oldest journalist by the Guinness World Records.

A certificate received by Bingham from the Guinness World Records states that "The oldest journalist is Walter Bingham (Israel, b. 5 January 1924) who is 97 years and 90 days old, as verified in Jerusalem, Israel, on 5 April 2021."

Bingham was born in Germany, later escaping the Nazis to England via the Kindertransport as a teenager. He was drafted into the British army as an ambulance driver and fought in many battles, including the Normandy Invasion, for which he received a medal of honor 70 years later.

He ultimately immigrated to Israel, where, to this day, he continues a career in journalism spanning over 50 years.