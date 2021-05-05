German man accused of sending 100 threatening neo-Nazi letters

German police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of sending almost 100 threatening neo-Nazi letters to German and Austrian targets, reported Euronews.

The letters had been mailed to individuals and organizations starting in 2018.

A 53-year old unemployed man was arrested after his Berlin apartment was searched, said prosecutors. He had a previous record for “numerous crimes, including ones motivated by right wing ideology.”

The content of the letters was described by police as “hateful, insulting and threatening.” They were signed with the abbreviation of neo-Nazi group NSU 2.0, said officials.

The group’s name refers to the neo-Nazi National Socialist Underground group that has been connected to a series of murders and other crimes.

Most of the letters were sent to well known figures who were active in the fight against antisemitism and racist. Some of the letters were sent to immigrants.