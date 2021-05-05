Above average temperatures to remain throughout week

Following a somewhat extended spring season, Israel may have finally moved into summer.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will drop but remain higher than seasonal average inland and in the mountains, Israel's Meteorological Service reported.

On Wednesday night, visibility may be limited in the coastal plains and lowlands.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with an additional slight drop in temperatures. However, temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal average inland and in the mountains.

Friday will be mostly clear, and temperatures will remain slightly above average inland and in the mountains. There may be limited visibility on Friday night, both along the coastline and in the lowlands.

Saturday will be mostly clear, and temperatures will rise significantly, especially in the mountains and inland areas, where there may be a heat wave.