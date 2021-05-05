A preliminary transfer was made to the families sitting shivah after the Meron tragedy.

A preliminary transfer was made yesterday to the families sitting shivah after the Meron tragedy.

Upon the instructions of the Rabbonim of the Meron Tragedy Fund, founded by the Gedolei HaDor shlit"a via Kupat Ha'ir, Maranan HGR' S. Steinman and HGR' S.E. Stern shlit"a, a monetary transfer was made yesterday to the families of the victims, as a sign of empathy and consolation and a gift from Klal Yisrael for those impacted by the Meron tragedy.

The families of the wounded and the deceased who received yesterday's grant amidst deep mourning, expressed their appreciation to the entire Am Yisrael, who have striven to give them real, hands-on support through the fund that was set up for the orphans. They requested of Kupat Ha'ir to transmit their deep gratitude to all who contributed and who intend to contribute in the coming days. May the heartwarming support shown by all of Klal Yisroel provide a modicum of consolation at this painful time.

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FAMILIES OF THE MERON TRAGEDY VICTIMS TO KUPAT HAIR

Tragedy in Meron on the night of Lag B'Omer, the like of which has never been heard of before.

Tens of people lost their lives in the midst of the joyful celebrations at the holy gravesite of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron. Their pure souls surely went straight up to Heaven.

And their families? How many families suddenly find their lives turned upside down in the wake of the tragedy?

What is Hashem trying to tell us?

We are all to blame.

What can we do?

At the request of Maran Harav Chaim Kanievsky Shlit"a, Kupat Ha'ir is setting up a fund to help the families of the victims.

The least we can do is to make a major effort to ease their financial strain.

Everyone should try to donate a minimum of 430 shekel ($120.) to help them; the widows, the orphans, the wounded.

