Abbas: We'll strengthen our grip on eastern Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday headed a PA cabinet meeting in Ramallah.

Speaking at the meeting, Abbas said that Jerusalem and the protection of the holy sites of Islam and Christianity are the most prominent issues of the Palestinian national enterprise.

He added that the "bare arms and chests" of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem proved to everyone that the Palestinians are capable of dealing with the "occupation" and forcing their will on it.

Abbas praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the Silwan neighborhood and other areas of Jerusalem in the face of the “occupation's” attempts to seize Palestinian property and evict Arab residents to implement the settlement projects of “Judaization” that will not change the Palestinian character of the city.

The PA chairman further stressed that the PA cabinet will implement additional projects that support the steadfast standing of the Arab residents, especially in "occupied Jerusalem," which he called "the capital of our eternal Palestinian state."

On his decision to postpone the parliamentary elections, Abbas said that the Palestinian leadership could not agree to hold the elections if they were not held in Jerusalem as well, because "Jerusalem means Palestine, and without it there would be no Palestine."