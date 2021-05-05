Derek Chauvin appeals for a new trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday filed an appeal for a new trial after being convicted last month of murdering George Floyd, NBC News reports.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed the request alleging that Chauvin's ability to have a fair trial was affected by pretrial publicity.

The motion alleges that the court abused its discretion by denying the requests for a change in venue and a new trial, according to NBC News.

Since the court failed to sequester the jury or "admonish them to avoid all media," they were not only subjected to prejudicial publicity but also "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution," Nelson's filing said.

In late April, a jury found Chauvin guilty of charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all of which required the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.

46-year-old Floyd died on May 25 of last year during an arrest operation in Minneapolis, after he attempted to pass off a counterfeit bill.

After footage recorded on a cell phone of part of the arrest showed an officer pinning Floyd down with a knee to the back of the neck, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder. The charges were later amended to second-degree murder.

Chauvin’s knee remained on Floyd’s neck for about nine and a half minutes, even after Floyd became unresponsive.

Three other officers present during the arrest - Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao – were later arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.