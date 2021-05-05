Chinese Embassy in Japan tweets anti-Semitic cartoon

The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Thursday tweeted an anti-Semitic cartoon which it deleted after being contacted by the Israeli Embassy.

The cartoon had the Grim Reaper dressed in a bloody American flag leaving behind a trail of blood as he moves from door to door. Each door is labelled with a country of the Middle East. Visible are the names Iraq, Libya, Syria and Egypt. The Grim Reaper representing the United States is carrying a scythe with the Israeli flag on it that is dripping with blood.

The cartoon was captioned in Japanese. It said “If the United States brought democracy, it would look like this,” according to i24NEWS. The tweet was liked 1,300 times and retweeted 1,600 times.

The tweet was removed on Friday when Israel’s Ambassador to Japan Yaffa Ben-Ari contacted the Chinese Ambassador Cheng Yonghua, reported the Jerusalem Post.

No apology has so far been issued.