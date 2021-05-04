Poll: Yamina strengthens, Likud weakens

A new poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if a fifth round of elections were held today, the Likud would fall to 28 seats from its current 30.

The poll found Yesh Atid rising to 21 seats from its current 17, while Yamina would rise to 11 seats from its current seven.

The Blue and White party would receive eight seats, while the two haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, would receive seven seats each.

New Hope and the Joint Arab List would receive six seats each. Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz and the Religious Zionism Party would receive five seats each, and the United Arab List would receive four seats.

In response to the question of who is most suited to be prime minister, 39% said Benjamin Netanyahu, 31% said Yair Lapid, and only 14% said Naftali Bennett.