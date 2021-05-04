Principal Secretary of Swiss Embassy in Tehran dies after falling from high rise

The principal secretary of the Swiss Embassy in Tehran was found dead after falling from the high rise tower where she lived on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry (FDFA) issued a statement saying that an employee of its Tehran embassy had died of an accident, without naming the deceased. "The FDFA and its head Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis are shocked by the tragic death and express their deepest condolences to the family.”

A spokesperson for Iran’s emergency services said that the woman’s body was discovered by a gardener after an embassy employee arrived at her apartment to discover she was missing, reported Fars news agency.

"The cause of her fall has yet to be determined," spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi said.

The secretary’s age is being reported as either 51 or 52.

Switzerland has officially represented American interests in Iran since 1980 when diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran were cut off after Iranian university students took over the US Embassy in Tehran and held American diplomats hostage for 444 days.