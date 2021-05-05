Biden administration quadruples Trump refugee cap

US President Joe Biden has officially raised America’s cap on refugees to 62,500 for 2021, reported the Associated Press.

Biden raised the limit formally after facing backlash from his own party for delaying upping the significantly lower cap put in place by his predecessor former President Donald Trump.

Biden had submitted a proposal to Congress to quadruple the refugee cap from 15,000 on February 12 but had delayed in implementing the change until Monday.

The Biden administration had stated that they first needed to expand the narrowed eligibility criteria in place with the old cap. That change was accomplished last month in an executive order signed by Biden. However, at that time, Biden was also quoted as saying that Trump’s cap of 15,0000 “remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest.”

The remark drew switch condemnation from members of his ow party who have been pushing for a vastly expanded number of refugees to enter the country.

Biden on Monday made the change to 62,500 official, stating that he had new information that convinced him to set the cap at that number.

He said on Monday that this action demonstrated “America’s commitment to protect the most vulnerable, and to stand as a beacon of liberty and refuge to the world.”