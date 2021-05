What is time?

Where does it come from?

Where does it go?

Despite the mysterious nature of time we keep time, we track time, we measure

time, we spend, waste and even kill time.

Counting the Omer is a unique Torah way of appreciating time by embracing time, and turning

time into a conscious active energy that can empower spiritual growth

and refinement.

We count the days to make the days count for us.