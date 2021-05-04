Knesset fast tracks regulation of 'Young Settlements'

The Knesset Arrangements Committee approved a motion Tuesday to fast-track the bill to regulate the 'young settlements.' The move will allow the bill to be brought for a vote in the Knesset without having to wait 45 days before the vote.

The move received the support of the pro-Netanyahu bloc as well as the Yamina, New Hope, and Yisrael Beytenu parties, and passed by a vote of 16-13.

A preliminary reading will be held for the bill tomorrow.

The Religious Zionism party said following the committee decision: "We are proud of MK Orit Struck, who initiated and is leading the promotion of the law."

"We call on all right-wing parties to put aside their ego and personal hatred and unite on the basis of the same values ​​that led to the common support for this law and establish a homogeneous and functioning right-wing government that will only do good to the people of Israel and right-wing values," the party added.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Ganz, also welcomed the committee's decision:

"Tens of thousands of residents are raising their eyes to the Knesset in the hope that the law will be completed soon. The regulation of young settlements is above all political controversy and I congratulate the factions that approved the initiation of the legislative process," he said.

He said, "When the injustice of tens of thousands of citizens depends on it, there is no room for politics but for a quick and necessary correction. It really depends only on you."