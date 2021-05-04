In wake of Meron tragedy, Jews must ensure those in need have help

The Meron tragedy is a trauma to the Jewish people on a global scale and in different ways than other catastrophes of the past, said Rabbi Avi Berman, Executive Director of OU Israel, in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva.

“We are seeing an event that was supposed to be the highest of the high, connecting to G-d on Lag B’Omer, finally after COVID, finally after here in Israel we were allowed to walk around without masks.”

Under normal circumstances, the Lag B’Omer celebration at Mount Meron is a feeling of “togetherness” where “it makes no different what yamaka you’re wearing, or what shtreimel you’re wearing, of if you wear a yamaka. Let’s just dance together.”

Normally, he described it as an “incredible experience.”

But the tragedy turned a “high into such a dramatic low” and traumatized not just those directly there who witnessed the horror of what took place but thousands of other Jews who were connected through attending funerals of those who died either in person, or online, or those who saw footage on the news.

Berman said it was shocking when he realized the magnitude of what happened that night, given that it wasn’t just Israelis but Jews from many different countries who were killed.

Thousands attended the funerals for the deceased. “What a beautiful but unfortunate way of bringing Chai Israel together.”

He added that “we’re talking about tremendous cycles of people who were effected” by the tragedy, especially given that many young boys who were sent by their parents to study in Israel do not have their parents to rely on to help get through the trauma. Even with psychologists and social workers being provided, mental health professionals cannot be around twenty-four hours a day, the way parents can, in case a child decides they need to talk about what they experienced.

“There’s not one Jew that could say that this is not my responsibly,” Berman said. “Every Jew everywhere in the world… has to realize that the magnitude of this event is just bigger than we’ve ever seen.”

With 150,000 attendees at Meron at the time of the disaster and about another 300,000 on their way or having already left, “everyone there clearly saw what nobody should ever wants to see.” And their families were traumatized too.

Berman said he spent an hour on the phone with his brother-in-law who was at the scene until 10 o’clock in the morning placing bodies on the trucks.

“I sat last night on the phone for almost an hour talking to him and just giving him a hug and telling him how much we all look up to him,” he said. “The reality is that every one of us needs somebody to talk to at this time.”

Every Jew has a job to do to ensure that everyone connected to the tragedy is able to have their voice heard, and “that they are able to get it off their hearts and off their chests.”

“Being able to share it with somebody else is crucial,” he said.