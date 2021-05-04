Yamina to support direct elections for PM

Representatives of the Yamina party will vote today to fast-track a bill to hold direct elections for prime minister. The move would allow the Knesset to vote on the bill despite a requirement that new legislation be put on hold for 45 days before the Knesset can vote on the legislation.

Yamina will also vote in favor of a bill to regulate 'young settlements' in Judea and Samaria.

A source within the party stated that the decision to support the holding of the vote on direct elections did not mean that Yamina would support the bill when it finally came up for a vote and that things could change.

“Later, in accordance with the situation, we’ll make a decision concerning the continued advance of the bill. We can advance or hold it up at any stage," the source said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to hold a direct election for prime minister to break the political impasse from the last election and to avoid having to hold a fifth legislative election.

Even with Yamina's support, the bill to hold direct elections would still need to the support of the United Arab List for the bill to pass.