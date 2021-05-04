Gantz: We will settle the score with the terrorists

Defense Minister held a working visit of the Judea and Samaria Division today, in which he toured the seam line, held a round of consultations with IDF personnel, and met with the Israeli Civil Administration officials.

Following the tour, Gantz said: “I have ordered a continued state of high alert in the area given the recent incidents. Over the course of the past day, Israeli security forces, the IDF, and Shin-Bet have apprehended a number of suspects in the Tapuah Junction terror attack. We will reach the terrorists and settle the score with them."

Three Israeli students were wounded in the attack Sunday, two seriously.

"I continue to pray for the recovery of the injured still hospitalized in serious condition," Gantz added.

"Our security forces are prepared for any scenario and will continue to use any means necessary, wherever necessary, to protect our citizens’ safety.

"The IDF, the Israel Civil Administration, and all of our security personnel have been working quietly, subtly, but intently, over the past few months, to meet their mission. We are further continuing to do everything possible to help the Palestinians move their economic and public health conditions forward, which is a mutual interest, and I suggest that no organization attempt to sabotage these efforts, the defense minister concluded.”