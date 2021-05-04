New study: Pandemic saw surge in Bavarian antisemitism

Recorded antisemitic incidents in Bavaria were up 30 percent in 2020 versus the previous year, a new study released on Monday found.

The report by the Association of Research on Antisemitism (RIAS) tracked Bavarian antisemitic incidents. It found 239 incidents in 2020, an increase of 55 over 2019.

Nearly one out of every two incidents was related to the pandemic, including anti-Jewish conspiracy theories and antisemitic protests.

The report details that this was a change from 2019, when most of the antisemitic incidents were related to right wing or right wing populist extremists.

Approximately 100 of the recorded incidents took place in Munich, which is the largest city in Bavaria and has one of the largest Jewish communities in Germany.