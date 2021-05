'Lapid should send flowers to Netanyahu' Israeli journalist Ben Dror Yemini speaks with ILTV about Netanyahu's final chance to build coalition before mandate expires. ILTV ,

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/Flash90 Netanyahu and Lapid at Cabinet Meeting 2014 Israeli journalist Ben Dror Yemini speaks with ILTV about Netanyahu's final chance to build coalition before mandate expires Tuesday night.



top