He Helped Me Out With His Last Strength..”

“He loved the Torah, the Mitzvot. He was so connected to the Rabbis. To Rabbi Shimon. But Rabbi Shimon took him as a sacrifice in the place he loved the most.”

Not a dry eye remained after the emotional words of a close relative spoken at Yisroel Anakava’s funeral several days ago. Anakava, the father of a toddler and a four-month-old was only twenty-four years old when he was crushed to death in the Meron disaster. According to several witnesses, he died a hero’s death.

“He lived for others, and he died for others,” writes Ankava's young widow, Ruti. “At only 24 years of age, my husband died a hero’s death trying to help rescue others from the human avalanche at Meron. ‘Yisroel used the last of his strength to save me; he was caught up and fell under the crowd," a friend weeps during Shiva.

Those close to him say that Ankava was always the first to help anyone. When he wasn’t answering his phone on Lag Baomer night, Ruti was surprised; it was unusual for her devoted husband not to answer her calls right away. It never occurred to her that she would never see him again.

“That night I called and called and called his phone. When he didn’t answer, I knew. We have two little kids, who love their Daddy so much," she writes. "Our youngest is only four months old. They don’t understand what is going on, why he hasn’t come home. I sit mourning and I am trying to think of how I will tell them that Daddy is never coming home.”

Yisroel Anakava put another's life before his own; that was simply the kind of man that he was. Now that he is gone, his family is inconsolable - a widow with two small orphans, they have a long and difficult journey ahead of them, one that they will walk without Yisroel's constant love and support. An emergency fund has been set up by the Vaad HaRabbanim to provide

Ww call on all Klal Yisroel to provide Anakava's widow and two young orphans with much-needed financial relief for the challenging years ahead of them. Please click here to donate.