

JNF-USA’s campaign shows the world what Zionism looks like Yael Levontin, JNF-USA spokesperson, speaks with ILTV about new PR campaign for Zionism. ILTV ,

Flash 90 American Jews rally for Israel A movement driven by a 4,000-year-old dream to come home to a land of hope and promise. A place where the Jewish people would be free. Zionism supports the Jewish people’s right to self-determination. Yet ever since the United Nations wrongly attacked Zionism as racism in an infamous 1975 resolution – which the UN itself later revoked – supporters of Israel have had to continue their campaigns against misinformation spread by Israel’s detractors. JNF-USA spokesperson Yael Levontin speaks about “This is what Zionism looks like- join the conversation” campaign.



