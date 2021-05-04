Oregon Holocaust Memorial defaced with swastikas and other neo-Nazi symbols

The Oregon Holocaust Memorial was defaced late Sunday with swastikas and other neo-Nazi and antisemitic graffiti, reported The Oregonian.

The stone wall of the memorial was vandalized. Similar graffiti was discovered on street signs and concrete barriers in the area surrounding the memorial.

The memorial is located in the city’s Washington Park. It was established in 2004 and includes names of victims of the Holocaust and their relatives who live in Oregon and nearby Washington.

The memorial also has a soil vault panel which has soil and ash in it from several concentration camps, including Auschwitz and Treblinka.

"Anti-Semitism and hatred are still alive and well after all we've been through as a society and country," Rabbi Eve Posen of Congregation Neveh Shalom told KGW. "That this is still happening, it's heartbreaking and heart-wrenching."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler denounced the graffiti in a tweet on Monday. "The damage to the Oregon Holocaust Memorial is heartbreaking, and it's particularly painful that it happened during Jewish American Heritage Month. I denounce hate crimes, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy.”

The graffiti has been removed by the Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau.

According to KGW8, there were still no suspects as of Monday night.

This is not the first instance of antisemitic graffiti in Portland in recent years.

In 2016, a swastika was spray painted on a statue of former Portland Mayor Vera Katz, according to the Portland Business Journal.