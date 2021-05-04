Relations thawing between Syria and Saudi Arabia?

A senior Saudi Arabian delegation led by intelligence chief General Khaled al-Khomedein on Tuesday visited Damascus, Syria, as part of a widescale attempt by Saudi Arabia to improve relations with those aligned with Iran, the Saudi Al Rai al Youm reported.

According to reports, members of the delegation met Monday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and with the Vice President for Military Issues, General Ali Al-Mamlouk.

According to the Saudi report, the sides agreed to meet again after Eid al-Fitr.

The newspaper also said that the renewal of relations with Syria is part of an initiative by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, due to an understanding that the US will return to the "Iran deal."

A senior Syrian government official told Al Rai that the discussions were productive for both sides, and that they "broke the ice" after years of not meeting.