Open Society partners with Far-Right in Hungary to Oust Orbán

2020 saw the left-wing Open Society NGO network drag former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini to court for securing Italy's borders; revealed how the 2019 coup against the Austrian government was staged by German journalists who belong to the Open Society network; and how Open Society NGOs are trying to bring down Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel with a lawfare campaign.

This network reaches as far afield as India, Russia and Brazil, who have all accused the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of interfering with their interior affairs.

As Israel struggles to form a government in the face of constant attacks by New Israel Fund NGOs, the Open Society network has already focused its sights on its next archnemesis: The conservative government of Viktor Orbán in Hungary, which has become a bulwark against the No Borders ideology of the EU and OSF.

Viktor Orbán's government is up for re-election in Spring of 2022, and has fallen beneath 50% in polls for the first time since 2010, facing a broad coalition of all opposition parties, called the United Opposition.

But the United Opposition can only reach a majority because it includes the far-right "Jobbik" party, which is supported by about 14% of Hungarian voters in current polls, making it the strongest or second-strongest party in the United Opposition bloc.

Left-wing media and the EU love to act as if Orbán's Hungary is on the verge of dictatorship, even though a Green candidate became mayor of Budapest in October 2019: Gergely Karácsony now runs the capital city with the Social Democrats. Karácsony is hailed as the prime challenger to Viktor Orbán, even though his Green Party only scores 2% nationally in the polls. On March 31, 2020, Karácsony publicly thanked George Soros for donating one million Euros.

On March 14, Orbán's Fidesz Budapest slammed Karácsony for allying with the far-right Jobbik Party and lavishing pork on the former Neo-Nazis. Even though Jobbik is not even represented on the Budapest city council, Karácsony nominated Jobbik's Ákos Szijjártó for the city's tourism board, and installed Jobbik's Zoltán Bodor on the board of the New Theater Budapest, who once protested against "Zionist genocide" outside the Israeli embassy.

During by-elections in the district of Tiszaújváros-Szerencs in October 2020, the "United Opposition" fielded far-right Jobbik provocateur László Bíró, who has called Budapest "Judapest". Referring to Polish, Russian and Israeli Hasidic Jewish tourists, László Bíró wrote on social media: "My dog goes crazy when those with the lice-infested 'sideburns' pass by the house." The "United Oppostion" figurehead Karácsony even campaigned with László Bíró in October 2020 (see photo).

European mainstream media, which usually fall all over each other at the slightest excuse to portray Viktor Orbán's government as "far-right", are now turning a blind eye to the odd-couple alliance between the former Neo-Nazi Jobbik party and the Hungarian left. "Instead of criticizing our policies every step of the way, they now aim to strengthen our opposition by drumming up positive PR for Hungary’s anti-Semitic far-right," Orbán spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote: "Stop the whitewashing already!"

The EU and European mainstream media are so eager to get rid of Orbán, it seems, they will literally ally with the actual far-right if that's what it takes. Anything goes, it seems, as long as Brussels and Berlin can stop Orbán from crafting a new Right Wing bloc in the EU with partners like Poland's PiS and Italy's Lega party.

Unsurprsingly, the campaign against Hungary's patriotic, pro-Israel leadership is being organized by members of the left-wing anti-Israel OSF network. In November 2019, Fidesz parliamentary group spokesman János Halász charged that the socialist "Momentum Movement" is "openly against the nation, invested with gross foreign influence and openly hostile to policies of national cohesion." Momentum "attacks Hungarian interests in Brussels, and it is one of the wildest pro-migration liberal extremists" in the European Parliament, Halász charged. “They even write letters to NATO and the US Congress hostile to Hungary. It’s no secret their money comes from Soros and their leaders are … raised in the Soros network.”

Momentum attorney Dániel G. Szabó is a former staffer of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, one of the most vocal NGOs in the EU campaign to portray Hungary as somehow "Violating the Rule of Law."

According to the EU Financial Transparency System, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee was financed by the EU with €30,359 in the year 2019, €283,643 € in the year 2018, and €313,280 in the year 2017.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee was also financed by Open Society Foundations with $850,000 in the year 2019, $50,000 in the year 2018 and $610,000 in the year 2016.



In other words, the EU and Open Society Foundations are funding an NGO to attack a member nation, working closely with the political opposition and a far-right former Neo-Nazi party to bring down the elected government. All in the name of the "Rule of Law"!





