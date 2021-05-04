23 dead, dozens injured as Mexico City rail line collapses

At least 23 people were killed and dozens more injured when a train and part of a railway overpass collapsed onto a road in Mexico Monday night.

The incident occurred when an elevated segment of railway passing over a busy road near the Olivos station in the southwest quarter of Mexico City suddenly collapsed at roughly 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Rubble from the overpass and the train itself crushed a number of vehicles on the road underneath the overpass.

In addition to the 23 fatalities, rescuers have recovered at least 65 people injured in the crash.

But rescue workers halted their efforts after authorities warned that working underneath the destroyed overpass could be dangerous, noting that two train carriages were hanging above the road, and that large pieces of debris could still fall.

Mexican army forces have been deployed to the scene to help local authorities with rescue efforts.

"What happened today with the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity is with the victims and their families," former Mexico City Mayor, currently Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter. "Of course, the causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined."