What did Rabbi Kanievsky give as the reason for the Meron disaster?

The son of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, wrote a letter detailing his response to the Meron disaster, and Rabbi Chaim himself signed the letter at the bottom, writing, "This is correct," Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In the letter, Rabbi Yitzhak Shaul Kanievsky, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky's son, wrote: "I sat with my father on the holy Shabbat (Sabbath) after the great tragedy which happened to us on Lag Ba'omer in Meron. And I said - everyone is asking - and I requested to ask - for what did G-d do such a thing to us? And what do we need to fix to immediately end the horrific judgements?"

"And he responded, 'This is a decree from Heaven, and we do not know Heavenly calculations.'

"And I asked what we need to fix, and he responded: 'To strengthen ourselves in Torah and in diligence in Torah.' He repeated this sentence again and again, and then said, 'Women need to increase their modesty.'

"We are not careful enough about all the specifics and particulars of the laws of ritually washing hands for meals, and we need to increase our concentration when saying blessings, so that we feel close to G-d."