Haredi man on officer who saved his life: 'He didn't ask about my political background'

Avigdor Hayut, whose child was among the 45 killed in the Meron disaster, recounted how the officer who rescued him, did not, "ask me about my religious background, which party I supported, or if I were Jewish, Druze, or Muslim."

"What Rami (the policeman) did for me shows that we can make it work [living side by side] if we really put out minds to it, that its in our hands," he said and continued, "We can do it when disaster strikes, but that doesn't have to be the case. We can also do it on an everyday level."

"What happened is in the past. God took my son's life and my student's but thanks to Rami my life and my son's were salvaged."