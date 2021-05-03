The story of Yehonatan Hebroni - one of the 45 who perished in Meron

Yehonatan Hebroni, 27, of Givat Shmuel, studied at the local Beit Midrash, where peers were astonished to hear of news of his passing. He was married with three daughters, aged six, four and two.

He was buried on Friday evening at the Sgula Cemetery in Petah Tikva, accompanied by family and friends. His friend Berla Cromby eulogized him: "Dear and beloved brother. The late Yehonatan Hebroni just wanted to [celebrate Lag B'Omer]. We were good friends. He was a wonderful student. God takes the best..."

Yehonatan was a student of Rabbi Reuven Sasson of Ramat Hasharon who described him as a noble soul.

Moshe Ne'eman, director of the Beit Midrash in Givat Shmuel, recalled Yehonatan's special connection with his children. "It was just a special experience to see him take his daughters, Shir Zion, Nahala and Malchut, to kindergarten every day," he said.

"It was a sight to behold, him walk them down the street, one baby in the carriage, one in his arms, always smiling. He didn't walk slowly out of laziness, but because he was fully experiencing the reality of life. He smiled at everyone passing by. With God's help, the Jewish people will be healed from the great rift within our Nation, and will be strengthened by the speical light Yehonatan's left behind.

