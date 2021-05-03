UK Chief Rabbi on Meron tragedy: "Greatest source of strength is togetherness"

A digital service featuring addresses by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely was held in the UK on Sunday evening in memory of the 45 victims of the Meron tragedy.

“The moment we are sharing this evening by praying together shows and means a lot to the people of Israel,” said Hotovely, adding, “(I am) delivering this message to my brothers and sisters in Israel that are so impressed by this strong Jewish community that cares, this Jewish community that has lost one of its sons in this tragedy, Moshe Bergman from Manchester.”

24-year-old Bergman, who was studying at the Mir Yeshivah in Israel, was one of the victims of the disaster.

“What happened on Lag Ba’Omer on Mount Meron was the opposite of what should have taken place there,” said Mirvis.

The Chief Rabbi said that attempting to find an explanation for why Lag B’Omer had been turned into a day of death and suffering was unfathomable.

“But there is something we can do. We can be together,” he said. “The greatest source of strength for our people is togetherness. It’s when we stand together hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, and that’s the spirit running right through the Jewish nation at this time.”

The service, which took place as Israel’s national day of mourning for the disaster was coming to an end, had an audience of over 900.