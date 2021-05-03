47 new COVID cases

A total of 47 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning. That’s up from 24 new cases diagnosed Saturday.

Just 0.2% of tests conducted Saturday came back positive, up from 0.1% the day before.

There are now just 1,288 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 1,430 on Sunday, of which 173 are being treated in hospitals – the same number as on Sunday.

Of those 173 hospitalizations, 104 patients are in serious condition. That is up from 102 seriously ill patients on Sunday, which had marked the lowest number since July 7th of last year, when there were 93 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient fell to 0.78 as of April 21st, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is down from 0.80 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,366, including one death recorded on Sunday.

Thus far, 5,403,739 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 58.13% of the population, with 54.79% of, or 5,054,606 people having received two doses.