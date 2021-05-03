Temperatures to remain unseasonably high throughout week

This week's weather will be hot and dry with temperatures remaining high throughout the week.

Monday's temperatures will rise slightly, and remain above seasonal average. The weather will be dry. In the eastern valleys and Arava region temperatures will be similar to a heat wave. The heat will be light to moderate along the coastline and in the mountains, moderate in the lowlands, moderate to heavy in the northern Negev, and heavy in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea area, and Arava region.

Tuesday will not see a significant change. The heat will be light to moderate along the coast and in the mountains, moderate in the lowlands, moderate to heavy in the northern Negev, and heavy in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Arava, and Dead Sea area.

According to Meteo-Tech, Wednesday will be warmer than usual for the season, and dry and similar to a heat wave in inland areas. The heat will be moderately heavy along the coast and in the mountains, moderate to heavy in the lowlands and in the northern Negev, and heavy to extreme in the northern valleys, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea area, and Arava region.

Thursday will see temperatures drop slightly but remain above seasonal average. In the eastern valleys, it will be warmer than usual to reminiscent of a heat wave.

Temperatures will drop slightly again on Friday, but remain above seasonal average, especially inland.