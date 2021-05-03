Jared Kushner's Torah scroll brought to Bahrain synagogue

A Torah scroll written in honor of the King of Bahrain at the behest of then-White House advisor Jared Kushner arrived at a Bahraini synagogue Monday morning.

The writing of the scroll was commissioned by former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, last year in honor of Bahrain’s king, following the signing of the Abraham Accords with Israel.

Ambassador Houda Nonoo, former Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States, and Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo, president of the local Jewish community, received the Torah scroll at the synagogue of the Jewish community in the capital city of Manama.

“Last year, former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner presented a Torah to the King of Bahrain which he had commissioned in his honor to be used in the synagogue in Manama, Bahrain – the oldest synagogue in the Gulf,” Ambassador Nonoo said Monday morning.

“After recent renovations to the synagogue (named, House of Ten Commandments). Today, president of the Jewish community Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo and Ambassador Houda Nonoo welcomed the Torah to its new home in the synagogue.”