The Jewish Agency: Families of Meron victims to receive emergency grant

The Jewish Agency for Israel will distribute emergency grants to the 45 families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy at Mount Meron. Funds will be allocated to the bereaved families to support their immediate needs during the mourning period.

The Jewish Agency received funding for these emergency grants from the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and Keren Hayesod.

Grants of 4,000 NIS ($1,231) will be allocated to each family to help offset the financial burden of funeral and shiva arrangements, while demonstrating the outpouring of support and Jewish solidarity from around the world to the families devastated by their loss.

“Over the past few days, The Jewish Agency has received a constant stream of messages from around the world, sending heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed at Mt. Meron. Unfortunately, The Jewish Agency has decades of experience in working with individuals and families who have suffered trauma, both in Israel and throughout the world," said The Jewish Agency's Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog.

"Once again, with thanks to our partners from UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and Keren Hayesod, we are mobilizing efforts to help the victims' families through this unthinkable tragedy. This expression of unwavering support is a true example of how all Jews are responsible for one another."

President & CEO of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto Adam Minsky added: "Like Israelis and Jews worldwide, Toronto's Jewish community was shocked and heartbroken by the loss of life in this horrific tragedy."

"On a day of national mourning in Israel – when so many are in a hospital or grieving for their loved ones – we are moved to do whatever we can that will offer a measure of comfort. UJA Federation is grateful to our partners at The Jewish Agency for Israel for providing this opportunity to help at an extremely difficult time."