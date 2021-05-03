Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: Give a minority government a chance

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, on Monday morning expressed support for the formation of a right-wing minority government supported by the United Arab List (Ra'am).

In an interview with Galei Israel, Rabbi Eliyahu said: "I read Rabbi Tau's words, and I identify with every word. We need to give it a chance. We are in the decisive moments. [MK Bezalel] Smotrich must understand that we will stand behind him."

Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, emphasized Monday morning that his party's stance, which does not allow for the formation of a government dependent on the United Arab List, has not changed.

"There is not, and will not be, a change in the Religious Zionism's stance on relying on terror supporters who negate the existence of Israel as a Jewish state," the party said in a statement.

"Whoever thinks about forming such a government, which will endanger the Jewish state, will bear the mark of Cain on his forehead until his dying day."

On Sunday night, Rabbi Tzvi Tau, the religious leader of the Noam faction within Religious Zionism and the president of the Har Hamor Yeshiva, expressed support for the formation of a right-wing minority government supported by the United Arab List.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has until Tuesday at midnight to form a government, before the mandate to do so will be passed to another MK, or in a less likely scenario, to the Knesset itself.