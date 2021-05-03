Report: Iranian hackers broke into H&M Israel's computers

Iranian hackers reportedly broke into the computer system of clothing retailer H&M Israel and are threatening to release customer data, i24NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Iranian hacker group identified as "N3tw0rm" has warned that it could release 110 gigabytes of data belonging to H&M Israel unless its demands, which have not been publicly specified, are met.

Iranian hackers have targeted several other Israeli targets in recent months.

In December, an Iranian hacker group named Pay2Key claimed it breached the computer network of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In December, Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a cyberattack against Israel Aerospace Industries, an Israeli state-owned aircraft manufacturer.

Previously, hackers launched a cyber-attack on the Israeli Shirbit insurance company. Following Shirbit's refusal to pay the almost $1 million ransom demanded by hackers in return for a promise not to release stolen customer data, the hackers published documents including personal information belonging to clients, as well as photographs of company employees.

Last July, it was reported that two cyberattacks against Israeli water facilities had taken place. Those attacks reportedly did not cause any damage.

Three months earlier, a cyberattack attributed to Iran attempted to penetrate computers that operate rural water distribution systems in Israel.