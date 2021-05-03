Woman stabbed in terror attack married in Jerusalem

Shuva Malka, who was seriously injured about three years ago in a stabbing attack in Afula, got married on Sunday evening in Jerusalem.

Malka, a resident of Migdal Haemek and a graduate of Ulpanat Ra'aya in Beit El, spoke to Arutz Sheva at a party she held following her recovery.

"Everything is so exciting, sometimes there are difficulties but we try to ensure that this is not the usual situation. It is exciting to understand that we have received life as a gift and to return to normal life slowly, to be with the family," she said at the time.

"We wanted to thank God in a dignified manner, to publish the miracle," she explained the decision to hold a thanksgiving party. "Blessed be God, now the moment has come, a long time has passed, I am almost completely back to normal and I wish every year we will remember the day and the date with some respectable meal and not forget that life is a gift."

Malka was on her way to a matriculation exam when an Arab terrorist attacked her and brutally stabbed her. After days of hospitalization at Haemek Hospital, she recovered and was released from the hospital.