Hamas praises perpetrators of attack in Samaria

Hamas on Sunday responded with great satisfaction to the attack at the Tapuah junction in Samaria in which three students from the Itamar Yeshiva were injured.

During the attack, IDF soldiers responded by firing at the vehicle of the terrorists, who fled the scene.

Hamas welcomed what they defined as "the heroic action in Za'atara carried out by the heroes of our people's mujahideen against the herds of the settlers and in the heart of the Za'atara military checkpoint where a force of the occupation army is stationed."

"The heroic message of Operation Za'atara is clear to the occupation army and the leaders of the enemy, and that is that rifle that our people's heroes carry is ready to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa. The hand of our heroic people is still on the trigger and it is he who protects his rights in his country and in the holy places," the organization said.

Hamas also called for an escalation of the resistance against Israel as the end of Ramadan approaches.