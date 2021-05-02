We must become stronger in "baseless love" for one another

Less than a day since the terrible disaster on Mount Meron on Friday, Rabbi of the city of Tzfat Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu answered the question of whether it was a sign from heaven or anger.

"Rabbi Eliyahu of righteous and blessed memory," the rabbi said of his father, "would often mention the Holy Zohar which says that with Rabbi Shimon everything depends on kindness and "Ahavat Chinam," baseless love.

"Unfortunately, for the last two years, Rabbi Shimon has not accepted us."

"Last year in Corona, and this year he really dumped us. We must pay attention that these are the two years in which there is controversy and hatred among the people of Israel," Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu added.

He continued to tell about his father: "The rabbi would bring the story from the Zohar about Rabbi Yossey who came to Rabbi Shimon to ask for mercy on the People of Israel because there was a stoppage of rains.

Rabbi Shimon said to them, "when the people of Israel are in brotherhood, and each one looks at his brother like the cherubim, then Hashem dwells in us and that he listens to our prayers and our teachings and rejoices in us."

We must unite and grow stronger in baseless love between people. We must not remain complacent and move past what happened as if it had nothing to do with us!

