Video: GOP War Room
Biden gets confused mid-speech: 'When Pres Barack had me put together budget for Amtrak'
Tags: Barack Obama Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaBiden gets confused mid-speech: 'When Pres Barack had me put together budget for Amtrak'
Biden gets confused mid-speech: 'When Pres Barack had me put together budget for Amtrak'
Tags: Barack Obama Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
Video: GOP War Room
top