Flags lowered to half-mast on day of mourning

This morning (Sunday), members of the Knesset Guard lowered the state flags, which are placed in the Knesset plaza, to half-mast. Throughout the day, Knesset members have been invited to light memorial candles at the entrance to the legislature.

The Speaker of the Knesset, MK Yariv Levin, decided after consulting with his deputies that the Knesset plenum would hold a special mourning session tomorrow, Monday, following the mass-casualty incident that occurred in Meron last week. The debate will take the form of a personal debate, in which all Knesset members may participate and speak.

Also this morning at the Presidential Palace, the national flags were lowered to half-mast.

This morning, the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir announced that it had completed the identification of all 45 victims of the Meron disaster brought to it. The bodies of 44 of the victims were released for burial, and the last victim will be released later today at the request of his family.

Dr Chen Kugel, director of the institute, said: "A disaster of this magnitude requires very complex preparedness on the part of the institute's staff."

"The need and request of the families for a speedy completion of the process was understandable and we acted in light of it, but we did not give up on the professional steps required to do so. I would like to express my condolences to the families," Kugel added.