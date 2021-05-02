Bennett and Lapid disagree: Who will get the mandate?

With two days left before Prime Minister Netanyahu's mandate to form the government expires, it appears that there will be a fierce debate between Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid over who will receive the mandate after Netanyahu.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reports that there is fear within Yesh Atid that if Bennett receives the mandate, he could use it it to attempt to form a government with the Likud, preventing the formation of a 'change' government.

Bennett's negotiating team wants to conclude within the next two days all the agreements on the formation of the new government in order to obviate the significance of imposing the mandate on himself or Lapid.

The Likud now has no room for maneuvering, but Netanyahu's team has in recent days made sure to convey great faith that despite the efforts of Bennett and Lapid, Netanyahu is not worried about the loss of power. Netanyahu is not depressed, he seems alert and ready," said a source close to the prime minister who spoke with him before the disaster in Meron. "This silence from him and his surroundings in recent days in political contexts is a bit strange. He does not speak out publicly against Bennett, does not exert public pressure, perhaps he is still preparing a move."

Yesterday, United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas was interviewed on the "Meet the Press" program and said, "Ra'am and Yamina will decide at the minute. In both blocs, contacts are being made and attempts are being made to offer solutions to the political tangle itself, if a government is formed - Yamina and Ra'am should be on the same side."

Before Shabbat, Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked wrote: Naftali and I and all the others are truly trying to do the right thing, which will allow the formation of a good and stable government."