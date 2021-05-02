Multiple people struck by gunfire in Wisconsin casino

Multiple people were struck by gunfire at a casino hotel near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night, NBC News reported.

Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, which runs the casino, said as many as seven or eight people may have been hit.

The gunfire broke out in a dining room at the Radisson Inn connected to the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, just outside Green Bay, she said.

A suspect was in custody, she added.

"Crowd control is an issue for us because people are trying to see what’s happening," said Danforth.

The casino tweeted earlier that it was contending with "an active shooter situation" and that several law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

It added that all its facilities were closed until further notice.