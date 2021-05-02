

Tel Aviv: Candles lit in memory of those killed in Meron tragedy Dozens of people from Tel Aviv and its environs gather at Habima Square to light candles in memory of the 45 victims of the Meron disaster. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Eitan Elhadez / TPS Candles in memory of the Meron disaster victims are lit in Tel Aviv Dozens of people from Tel Aviv and its environs gather at Habima Square to light candles in memory of the 45 victims of the Meron disaster.



