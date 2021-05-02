Volunteers offer support to hundreds of families

After Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) ended Saturday night, volunteers arrived at the Central Bus Station in the northern city of Tzfat, where there were hundreds of families who had remained in Meron over Shabbat.

The volunteers came from the pre-military academy in the central Arava, as well as from the Ascent tourist center in Tzfat.

The volunteers distributed snacks, fruits, cakes, and cans of drinks to the families.

"Mutual responsibility and care for others - these are our values," Ascent said.





