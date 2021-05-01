Photos: Israelis abroad bring flags down to half-mast, honoring day of mourning

Following the Israeli government's declaration of a national day of mourning on Sunday, Israeli representatives abroad have brought their flags down to half-mast.

The day of mourning was declared after 45 people were killed in a stampede at Meron, over the Lag Ba'omer holiday.

On Friday, messages of support and solidarity flowed in from civilian and official sources around the world.

In a response, Israel's Foreign Ministry said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to thank the many officials and individuals around the world who sent their condolences and commiserations following the severe disaster at the Lag Ba'omer festivities on Mount Meron."

Also on Friday, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan said: "I am deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our friends in the United States and around the world – from President Biden, who extended an offer of help, to the multiple ambassadors based in the United States and the United Nations, who sent their condolences. Your support for the State of Israel is truly heartwarming and we thank you for standing by our side during this difficult time."





