Watch: Biden spends 30 seconds looking for his mask

US President Joe Biden spent about 30 seconds looking for his face mask during an appearance in Georgia on Thursday.

Biden was seen fumbling through his binder as he searched for his mask before giving his remarks in Duluth.

“Looking for my mask, I'm in trouble,” the President quipped.

First Lady Jill Biden also leafed through the binder but was unable to locate the mask. Finally, an aide walked up to the stage and handed the President the mask.

US media outlets noted that it remains unclear what kind of "trouble" Biden would have been in had he not found his mask, since he is fully vaccinated, having received his second dose of the vaccine in January.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)